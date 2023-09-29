DSP including 7 people killed in Mastung Blast

The blast has occurred near a mosque.

Mastung: The explosion has occurred in the Mastung district of Balochistan, 7 people including DSP Mastung were killed and more than 25 injured in a blast near a mosque.

“The blast occurred on Al Falah Road”, the station house officer (SHO) Javed Lahri of the Mastung city reported.

However, the SHO added that the injured are being shifted to the hospital and the mergency has been declared in the hospital.

According to the district administration, the condition of some of the injured in the Mustang explosion is critical and they are being treated at the hospital.

On the other side, the Assistant Commissioner Mastung also confirmed that several people were injured in the blast. Also, added that the blast took place near Madina Mosque Mastung.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Justice Retired Maqbool Baqir strongly condemned the Mustang blast and said that those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity.

Earlier, at least five including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday were left injuried in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred near the vehicle of JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah, while he was on his way to Mangocher city.

Among the injured also include Hamdullah’s aide and the gunman.

The rescue workers reported that the condition of Hafiz Hamdullah is out of danger.