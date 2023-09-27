ECP approves preliminary delimitation of constitutes for polls

A list of constituencies will be shared on the ECP’s website.

Objections and suggestions can be filed by September 27, 2023.

Final constituencies to be released on November 30.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved the preliminary constituencies for the national and provincial assemblies for the general elections on Wednesday, Bol News reported.

Added to that, the ECP will release the list of preliminary constituencies after some time on the website.

However, objections and suggestions on preliminary delimitations can be filed by September 27, 2023.

Moreover, the Election Commission will deal with suggestions and objections from October 28 to November 26.

Moreover, the Election Commission will release the final constituencies on November 30.

Earlier,Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will soon release the election schedule. Kakar added that the ECP will oversee the elections with the military’s supervision.

Sources have reported that after concluding his visit to London, the Caretaker Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow. During his stay in Saudi Arabia, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is also expected to engage in important meetings.

Kakar highlighted that specific laws have been introduced in India, targeting minority communities, and he further remarked that the influence of Hindutva ideology in India is gradually reducing the space for minority groups.