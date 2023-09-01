ECP decides to complete delimitation process by Nov 30

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to shorten the timeframe of the delimitation of constituencies and will complete the process by November 30.

In a statement, the electoral body said the purpose of reducing the timeframe of delimitation is to hold elections as soon as possible so the polls can be delayed by several months.

“The polls schedule will be announced keeping this date in mind,” it stated, adding that the decision was taken after feedback from political parties.

The ECP had earlier said the process of fresh delimitation is expected to be completed by December 14. It had hinted at holding elections in February next year after completing the process.

The electoral body has also said it would carry out work on updating the electoral rolls side by side to ensure the work is done in the minimum possible time.

It must be mentioned that the 90-day limit for holding elections as mandated under Article 224 of the Constitution ends on November 9.

The ECP has been holding consultations with various parties on the roadmap for the next general elections.

The ECP has given reassurances that general elections would be held by mid-February at any cost, or earlier if the delimitation of constituencies is completed earlier.

It has also held meetings with officials from different provinces on the law and order situation and administrative preparations for the elections.