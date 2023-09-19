ECP has released details of number of voters in country

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released the data regarding number of voters in the country, Bol News reported.

The number of registered voters in the country has exceeded 126.98 million. In 2018, there were 105.95 million voters, the ECP said.

The number of women voters is 58.472 million and the number of male voters is 68.58 million. The number of voters in Punjab is 72.31 million. The total number of voters in Sindh is 26.65.

The total number of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 21.69 million and the total number of voters in Balochistan is 5.28 million. The total number of voters in Islamabad is 1.41 million.

The number of voters between 18 and 35 years of age in the country is 57 million. The total number of voters between 36 and 45 years is 27.79 million. The number of voters aged 46 to 55 in the country is 18.12 million.

The total number of voters aged 56 to 65 is 11.8 million. The number of voters above 66 years of age in the country is 12 million.

Meanwhile, the ECP has strictly directed the delimitation committees to complete their work by 26th of this month.

According to a spokesperson of the commission, it will enable ECP to publish the preliminary delimitations on 27th of this month. The commission, in a meeting today, reviewed the pace of work of delimitation committees and expressed its satisfaction in this regard.