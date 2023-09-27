ECP publishes preliminary list of NA & PA constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has published the preliminary list of constituencies.

As per the announcement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Assembly Constituency will consist of 900,913 population.

The National Assembly Constituency in the federal capital will comprise 787,954 inhabitants

The National Assembly Constituency in Punjab will consist of a population of 905,555. Sindh will have a population of 901,352.

The National Assembly Constituency of Balochistan will consist of a population of 930000.

Advertisement

The provincial assembly constituency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will consist of a population of 355,270.

The provincial assembly constituency of the Punjab Assembly will consist of a population of 429,929.

The provincial constituency of the Sindh Assembly will consist of a population of 428,422.

Balochistan Provincial Assembly Constituency will consist of 209247 population.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officially declared that the upcoming general elections will take place in the last week of January 2024.

The ECP has been actively working on the task of demarcating constituencies and has set September 27 as the date for releasing the initial list of delimited constituencies.

Advertisement

The final list for constituency delimitation will be made public on November 30.

Following this, the general elections are scheduled to be conducted within a 54-day election timeline.

Notably, the ECP faced considerable pressure from various political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

The announcement comes shortly after the ECP revealed its intention to convene a meeting with political parties in the coming month to discuss the code of conduct for the general elections.

The ECP spokesperson mentioned that a draft of the code of conduct has already been shared with political party leaders in advance, facilitating more effective feedback during the consultation process.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, President Arif Alvi had earlier emphasized that the National Assembly had been dissolved on August 9, 2023, based on the advice of then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Advertisement

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the president is empowered to announce the date for general elections “not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution of the assembly.” Therefore, President Alvi asserted that the elections should be held by the eighty-ninth day from the date of the assembly’s dissolution, which would fall on Monday, November 6, 2023.