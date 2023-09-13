ECP reserves judgment in PTI intra-party election case.

ECP reserved judgment in PTI intra-party election case

ISLAMABAD: A four-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its judgment in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case.

ECP member Sindh Nisar Durrani headed the election commission bench. PTI counsel Barrister Gohar requested leniency, stating that the commission has the authority to disregard the matter.

The commission provided PTI with a two-week period until August 30 to present their arguments in the intra-party election case. ECP’s member Nisar Durrani emphasized that the case shouldn’t linger for too long.

The election commission has already assigned election symbols to the majority of political parties for the forthcoming general elections. Once the arguments conclude, a decision will be made regarding the allocation of election symbols to PTI.

The ECP had summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwigs for not conducting intra-party elections on August 4.

The electoral watchdog had sent a notice to the party for not holding the intra-party elections.

The ECP had issued a notice in the name of the PTI chief. The ECP had summoned the PTI leadership at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The PTI has insisted that the “bat” will remain the party’s electoral symbol in the general election. On August 24, the ECP conducted a hearing after sending a notice on conducting intra-party elections or the party risks losing election symbol and registration.

Speaking after a hearing on conducting intra-party elections, PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said the ECP stated the notice that PTI did not conduct intra-party elections.

The lawyer said the “bat” has been the PTI’s election symbol ever since the party was formed He said the PTI held intra-party elections in June 2022. He said PTI will not withdraw from the election and bat will remain the electoral symbol.

The lawyer told the commission that intra-party elections were held on 10 June 2022, as per the party constitution. After the election, the party constitution was amended in August 2022, he said, noting that the intra-party elections were held before the amendment.

The ECP member said the party elections were under the 2019 constitution. The PTI counsel agreed and said the party’s election commissioner has verbally stated to withdraw the 2019 amendment.

When asked if the 2019 amendment has been withdrawn, the PTI lawyer said there was a mistake in the notice and the party is instead withdrawing the 2022 amendment.

The ECP member said the intra-party election should be conducted after the amendment. He said the entire party constitution has been changed.

He said PTI’s intra-party elections were held on 10 June 2022 under the amended party constitution. On August 1, 2022, PTI again amended the party constitution.

He said PTI’s lawyers spoke of withdrawing the amendment verbally which was made a part of the ruling based on a misunderstanding. When asked why he remained silent, the lawyer said he came to issue a clarification.

ECP member Ahsan Bharwana said the notice was issued as the amendment in the party constitution couldn’t be made. ECP’s member Durrani asked to submit a reply to the misunderstanding.