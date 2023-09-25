ECP to conduct Sindh LG by-elections on Nov 5

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for the by-elections of the Local Government (LG) elections in Sindh.

According to the schedule, the by-election for the vacant seats in the local bodies will be held on November 5. The by-polls will be held on 74 general seats to elect the nine Union Council (UC) chairmen and 16 vice chairmen across the province.

In this regard, a public notice will be issued for the by-elections on October 2. The nomination papers can be submitted from October 5 to 7. The list of candidates will be released on October 9. The submission of nominations will be completed on October 7.

The commission also unveiled the schedule for polls on 812 reserved seats in 29 districts. The last date for the submission of the nominations is October 7 and the polling will be held on October 20.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab will also contest elections from two union committees in the local government by-elections. Wahab was elected as mayor without being elected to a Union Committee seat. He has to get elected chairman of a Union Committee within six months of his election as mayor to meet the condition.

Advertisement

Murtaza Wahab will contest elections from UC-13 Gizri and UC-03 Mauripur. The seats were won by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the LG elections in Karachi. PPP’s UC chairmen Karamullah Waqasi and Saifullah have resigned from their seats for Wahab to contest the elections.

Deputy Mayor Salman Murad will also contest elections from two union committees in Malir district. The chairman of UC-07 Gadap Muhammad Salman Memon and UC-08 chairman Haider Jamote have resigned from their seats to pave the way for the deputy mayor to get elected.

The mayor and deputy mayor have to relinquish their offices if they fail to return elected in the union council vote. In June this year, Murtaza Wahab was elected as the mayor as the PPP won the first mayoral election in the city.

Also Read Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab to contest elections from two UCs KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab has decided to contest elections from two union...