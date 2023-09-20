ECP will call political parties’ meeting on elections code on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) convened a meeting with political parties on October 4 to discuss the code of conduct specified in Section 233 of the Election Act 2017, for the upcoming general elections.

The ECP spokesperson mentioned here on Wednesday that draft of the code of conduct has been provided to political party leaders in advance, allowing them to provide feedback more effectively during the consultation.

A copy of the draft code of conduct has also been uploaded on the Election Commission website www.ecp.gov.pk.

