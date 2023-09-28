ECP’s preparation continues for general polls

ECP publishes preliminary list of NA & PA constituencies
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has published the preliminary list of...
The preparation of the general election continues by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the country, Bol News reported.
For this reason, a desk has been set up in the Election Commission Secretariat for objections to the initial constituencies.
However, the Objection Receipt Desk will continue to function until October 27.
Added to that, the facilitation desk and objection reception desk will work as usual on September 29, 30, and October.
Meanwhile, maps can also be obtained from the Election Commission at a cost.
As per the announcement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Assembly Constituency will consist of 900,913 population.
The National Assembly Constituency in the federal capital will comprise 787,954 inhabitants
The National Assembly Constituency in Punjab will consist of a population of 905,555. Sindh will have a population of 901,352.
