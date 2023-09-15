Ehsaas Program: How to Register Online and Check Eligibility

The Pakistani government has recently updated the Ehsaas Programme, a vital initiative aimed at assisting individuals in need. This article highlights the key benefits and eligibility criteria for this program and provides a step-by-step guide on how to complete the online registration process and check your eligibility.

Ehsaas Program Online Enrollment and Eligibility Guidelines

Online Registration for Ehsaas Program:

1. Visit the Official Website: Begin by accessing the official Ehsaas Program website.

2. Provide Your Details: Locate the registration button on the website and click it. You’ll find four fields where you can enter your personal information.

3. Complete Your Registration: Once you’ve filled in all the required fields, click the registration button at the bottom of the page to submit your registration. If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will be enrolled in the program.

4. Receiving Grant Funds: After approval, you can withdraw your grant funds from any nearby Alfalah ATM.

Checking CNIC Status (8171):

1. Send Your CNIC: To verify your CNIC status in the Ehsaas program, send your CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card) number to the designated number (8171).

2. SMS Confirmation: You will receive an SMS confirming your status. If you are eligible, the message will congratulate you; otherwise, it will inform you that you do not qualify.

3. CNIC Resubmission: If you are found ineligible, you can resubmit your CNIC for reevaluation within 24 hours.

4. Grant Money Collection: Upon approval, collect your grant funds at a BISP branch or an Ehsaas program center.

Ehsaas Program Registration via NADRA:

1. Visit the NADRA Office: Go to the NADRA office in your locality to initiate registration through NADRA.

2. Obtain a Registration Form: Request a registration form from a NADRA representative.

3. Complete the Form: Fill out the form with all your personal details.

4. Form Submission: Submit the completed form to the NADRA representative.

5. Collect Your Grant: Once accepted into the program, collect your grant funds at an Ehsaas center in your area or at one of its recognized branches.

Benefits of Ehsaas Program:

The Ehsaas Programme offers several advantages, including:

– Assistance for flood victims.

– Support for expectant mothers.

– Eligibility for widows (with proof of spouse’s demise).



Eligibility Criteria for Ehsaas Program:

– Poverty reduction initiatives.

To qualify for the Ehsaas Programme, individuals or families must meet the following criteria:

– Widows

– Expectant mothers

– Disabled individuals (receiving monthly support)



Conclusion:

– Individuals above 60 years old (receiving financial aid)– Individuals who have never traveled abroad– Households with land holdings of less than two acres– Households without representation from a government agency

In Pakistan, the Ehsaas Programme plays a crucial role in providing essential financial aid to those in need. With a straightforward online registration process and clear eligibility requirements, it aims to assist disadvantaged individuals and families, ultimately working towards poverty alleviation and social welfare promotion.

