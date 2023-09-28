Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) will be celebrated tomorrow

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) will be celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country tomorrow (Friday).

The day will dawn with thirty one guns salute at the federal capital and twenty one guns salute at all the provincial capitals.

Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country will be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

Buildings, streets, roads, mosques and houses have been decorated with colorful lights in connection with the auspicious occasion.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated across the Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore tomorrow.

People have decorated houses and streets with electric lamps bunties and green lights.

Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in Sindh, including provincial capital Karachi, with great religious fervor tomorrow.

In this connection, special events, Mehfil-Milaad, Processions and conferences would be held to pay deep respect to the Holy Prophet (SAWW) whose life and teachings are an inspiration for the Muslim Ummah.

Most of the public and private buildings, streets, roads, mosques and houses have been illuminated with colorful lights.

In Karachi, three major processions will be taken out various parts of the country.

Eif Milad-un Nabi (SAW) will also be celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow.

In Peshawar, the main procession will be taken out from Milad Chowk tomorrow. The procession after passing through its traditional routes will culminate at Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

All the bazaars and markets in the city have been decorated and illuminated to mark the day.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o- Alaihe Wa Alehi Wasallam, will also be celebrated in Balochistan with religious zeal and fervor tomorrow.

On this occasion, a procession of faithful will be taken out from Saryab Road which will march through its conventional routes and will culminat at Jamiat Roy Road in Quetta city.

Similarly, various religious, political, social organisations and educational institutions have chalked out various programmes.

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated on both sides of LoC with religious reverence tomorrow.

Our Muzaffarabad representative reports that government & private buildings, houses, bazaars, and streets have been decorated with colorful lights and buntings while devotees are arranging Darood-o-Salam mahafils in mosques, houses, and bazaars.

The day will dawn with Darood o salam and special prayers for the prosperity of the country and the success of Kashmir liberation Movement after the Fajar prayer followed by 21 guns salute.

Mahafi-e-Milaad, Seerat Conferences will be held and Milad processions will be taken out from all district and tehsil headquarters of the state to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.