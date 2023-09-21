Eight terrorists killed, five arrested in KP’s IBOs

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday conducted an Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in killing of eight terrorists and apprehension of five terrorists and their facilitators.

During the conduct of first operation in area of Jani Khel, Bannu District, intense fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists.

Resultantly, six terrorists were sent to hell while five were apprehended. These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including facilitation of Motorcycle Borne Suicide attack on a military convoy at Jani Khel on 31 August 23, in which nine brave sons of soil laid their lives.

In another operation in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, two terrorists were sent to hell in a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists.

Clearance of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.