Expediting process of privatisation key to Pakistan’s economic revival: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Monday said expediting the process of privatization is the key to Pakistan’s sustained economic revival.
In a tweet, the minister said that during his meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in Islamabad, he assured to do everything within his capacity to deliver to the best interests of Pakistan.
Fawad Hassan Fawad said the prime minister asked him to put in every effort for reducing public sector losses.
