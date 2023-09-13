Faisalabad GC University student raped, FIR lodged

The incident happened in Faisalabad.

The complaint was registered by the GCU student.

The police start investigating after registering an FIR.

Advertisement

A shocking incident unfolded in Faisalabad when a female student of Government College (GC) University was allegedly raped and the video of the heinous act was recorded by the accused.

A case has been registered in the Gulberg police station on the complaint of GC University MPhil student Saleh Akram.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) states that the accused, Sajid Shahzeb was in telephone contact for five years with the victim.

Added that the accused was pressurizing the victim for marriage and took her to a private hotel yesterday for this heinous act.

The suspect sexually abused the victim and made obscene pictures and videos of the act.

The accused blackmailed the victim and demanded 0.2 million rupees.

Advertisement

He further threatened her of making the video viral if she refused his offer.

The police have started an investigation after registering a case against the accused Sajid.