Fatima case: SHO suspended for threatening minor victim’s family

Fatima Fariro was found dead in the Haveli of Pirs of Ranipur.

KHAIRPUR: Station House Officer (SHO) Khanwahan has been suspended after threatening the parents of minor sexual abuse victim Fatima Fariro, who died in the Haveli of the Pirs of Ranipur.

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Naushahro Feroze Abid Ali Baloch suspended the SHO Khanwahan Abdul Ghani Dayo after the minor girl’s parents addressed a press conference. He also ordered DSP Naushahro Feroze Imdad Solangi to conduct an inquiry against the suspended policeman.

The victim’s family complained that SHO Khanwahan had issued threats of abduction and killing them while also harassing them.

Addressing a press conference, Fatima’s mother said SHO Khanwahin issued threats to abduct or kill her. She said the policeman also used filthy language against her deceased daughter. She alleged that SHO Khanwahin police had been a henchman of Pirs of Ranipur pirs and demanded protection against the police officer.

It must be mentioned that the Caretaker home minister of Sindh during his visit to the recent visit to family had directed action against the policeman.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Pir Fayyaz Shah, co-accused in the murder case of Fatima Fariro. The Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad bench had granted an interim bail to Fayyaz Shah.

On Saturday, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi granted a five-day physical remand of accused Pir Fayyaz Shah. Police produced the suspect in court and pleaded for 14 days’ physical remand. However, the court issued the remand for only five days.

Khairpur Police conducted a raid in Defence Housing Authority area of Karachi in search of two accused of the influential family. Police were on the lookout for Fayyaz Shah and his daughter Hina Shah.

The raid was conducted in Khyaban-e-Shamsheer at the upscale locality at the house of Niaz Shah, the brother of accused Fayyaz Shah. However, police claimed no one was arrested the accused’s mobile phone was switched off.

Earlier this week, an anti-terrorism court granted five days of physical remand of the main accused Asad Shah and Imtiaz Meerasi in the murder case. The postmortem report of the girl had confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused and suffered serious injuries.

