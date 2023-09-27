Fatima murder case co-accused produce to ATC court

The suspects were produced by the DSP CTD Sukkur team.

Pir Fayyaz Shah was already remanded by the court.

Hina Shah gave voluntary arrest to the Khairpur police.

Advertisement

Khairpur: The co-suspects of the Fatima murder case, Pir Syed Fayaz Shah and Hina Shah, were produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) under tight security on Wednesday.

The co-suspects, Pir Fayyaz Shah and Hina Shah, were brought to the ATC court by the DSP CTD Sukkur team.

Previously, Pir Fayyaz Shah, who was already remanded by the court to the police, was again produced in court on Wednesday.

Furthermore, after Hina Shah’s voluntary arrest before Khairpur police, for the first time she was produced to an ATC court.

Earlier, acourt on Monday handed over the main suspect to police custody for five days for the killing of a minor domestic worker at his residence in Ranipur.

Police presented the accused, Pir Asad Ali Shah, in court over the killing of the 10-year-old Fatima Fariro, who was brutally tortured before she passed away. A medical report of the incident made the shocking revelation that the victim was sexually assaulted and physical tortured.

Advertisement

Judge Mohammad Azim Solangi of Ranipur Court handed over accused physical remand for five days. The family of Fatima was also present in court during the hearing.

Also Read SBP declared September 29 as banks holiday Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be observed on September 29, 2023. The Islamic holiday...