Fawad Hasan Fawad appointed federal caretaker minister.

Fawad Hassan Fawad inducted into PM Kakar’s cabinet.

President Arif Alvi approved the appointment on PM’s advice.

Fawad served as principal secretary to prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Retired bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad has been appointed as caretaker federal minister.

President Dr Arif Alvi made the appointment on the advice of the Caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

Fawad said he will meet Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and will continue to serve the country.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi welcomed the former civil servant to the cabinet. “Make the country proud as you always have,” Solangi said. “Looking forward to work with you and tap into your rich reservoir of knowledge and experience,” the minister said.

Fawad Hasan Fawad served as the principal secretary to former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from November 2015 to June 2018.

Fawad was promoted to the rank of Federal Secretary in December 2017. He served as Director General Civil Service Academy before his retirement,

He also served as secretary to various offices including Excise and Taxation, Communication and Works, Health, and S&GAD with the Punjab government. He served as Deputy Commissioner Quetta and Lahore.

Fawad Hasan Fawad was accused of corruption and misuse of authority by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ashiana Housing scam. He was arrested by NAB on 6 July 2018.

On 14 February 2019, the Lahore High Court also granted bail to Fawad in the Ashiana Housing scam, but denied him bail in another NAB reference relating to assets beyond means.

Fawad was granted bail in the assets case in January 2020 by the Lahore High on the grounds that no illegitimate asset belonging to him had been unearthed by NAB.

On 2 February 2020, Fawad was acquitted of all charges in the assets beyond means and the Ashiana Housing scam cases due to lack of evidence.

