FBR announces last date of filing income tax

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday announced last date of filing income tax, Bol News reported.

The FBR said the tax payers should file the income tax returns by September 30. It said the last date of filing income tax returns would not be extended.

On September 13, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had unfrozen the accounts of the loss-making Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

PIA had to make FBR a massive payment of Rupees 2.5 billion out of the pending 8 billion amount.

A week ago, FBR had frozen all bank accounts of PIA for non-payment of federal excise duty.

Following which, the airline had started facing severe financial difficulties including the delay in employee salaries.