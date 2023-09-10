FBR gears up nationwide drive against tax defaulters

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is gearing up for an expansive nationwide campaign with the aim of collecting unpaid taxes from individuals who have evaded their tax responsibilities.

In the initial phase of this initiative, a list containing 11,000 individuals, primarily residing in major cities like Lahore and Karachi, has been compiled. This list covers a diverse range of individuals, including industrialists, mill owners, traders, property dealers, wholesalers, and stockists.

Despite their substantial wealth, only a relatively small fraction of these individuals have consistently fulfilled their tax obligations each year. The list features individuals from various cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Multan, and the FBR asserts that it possesses substantial evidence to support the allegations against these tax evaders.

The FBR has expeditiously shared this comprehensive list of approximately 11,000 defaulters with the relevant tax authorities and local offices. This action aligns with the legal provisions necessary to initiate the process of recovering owed taxes. The FBR is committed to strictly adhering to all requisite legal procedures before resorting to more severe measures, including the possibility of apprehending these defaulters. Prior to taking such actions, individuals will be afforded the opportunity to respond to official notices served to them.

It is worth highlighting that the FBR has already taken steps to recover outstanding dues from affluent individuals who have shown reluctance in fulfilling their Capital Value Tax (CVT) obligations related to their foreign assets situated overseas. In cases where these individuals have failed to meet their CVT responsibilities, the FBR has been compelled to employ more assertive measures.

Consequently, the FBR has issued orders against 200 high-net-worth individuals who have not responded to multiple notices.