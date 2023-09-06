FBR introduces DSI to collect PDL data

ISLAMABAD: Currently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provided a list of items in the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, to collect production data from various sectors.

Under the new guidelines, petroleum dealers are required to submit Annex-L along with their monthly sales tax return form. To facilitate this process, the FBR has introduced a Domestic Sales Invoice (DSI) specifically for petroleum products.

This data will encompass details of the purchasers of petroleum products, the type and quantity of sales, the sales’ total value, the per-liter rate of the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL), and the PDL amount to be paid. The sales date will be automatically retrieved via Annex-C, utilizing the HS code for petroleum product sales, to calculate the payable PDL. The PDL calculation will be based on the government-notified per-liter rates for the specified period.

