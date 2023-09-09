Federal Education Division Announces New Jobs 2023

The position is open to individuals with Ph.D. and other advanced degrees.

The application deadline is September 18, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the complete advertisement available online.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOENT) in Tehran, Iran, is inviting applications from highly qualified individuals for the prestigious position of Chair, as recently advertised in the Newspaper on September 3, 2023.

This exceptional opportunity is open to individuals possessing Ph.D. and other advanced degrees, providing a platform for academic excellence and leadership in the field of education.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications at the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training MOENT for the latest government positions within the education sector.

The application deadline is set for approximately September 18, 2023, as outlined in the newspaper advertisement. For detailed application instructions and further information, applicants are urged to refer to the complete advertisement available online.

This announcement heralds a remarkable opportunity for those seeking to make a meaningful impact in the education and professional training sector in Tehran, Iran. Don’t miss the chance to contribute to the future of education by applying for this coveted role at MOENT.

