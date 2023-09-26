FIA, Anti-Human Trafficking Circle arrest wanted suspect in joint raid

The wanted suspect was escaping abroad.

The wanted suspect is named Mohammad Sarwar.

He collected 2 million PKR from the complainant’s son.

Kamalia: A joint action of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Immigration Lahore, and Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Multan arrested a wanted suspect trying to escape abroad.

However, the wanted suspect was wanted by Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Multan for the last nine years.

Added to that, the wanted suspect, Mohammad Sarwar, tried to escape abroad on Flight No. PK 747.

In the year 2014, the Sarwar collected Rs 2 million to send the complainant’s son abroad to the United Kingdom (UK).

Unfortunately, the wanted suspect went into hiding after receiving the money.

Moreover, fortunately, the accused was arrested and an investigation started, and as the case progressed, there were new findings that cleared up the ambiguity surrounding the suspect.

previously, the team of FIA has launched a major operation under the direction of director Islamabad, headed by deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Circle.

In Islamabad, Rana Shahid Habib cracked down on the accused involved in the issuance of fake and unregistered nursing and technical degrees.

The raids were conducted against Falah Institute of Nursing, Pearl Institute, and EDU Zone.

Consequently, in the raids action, the Principal Waqar Khan of Falah Institute of Nursing was arrested for alledged involvement in the illegal activities.

