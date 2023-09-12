FIA arrests Afghani, five others involved inHawala Hundi in KP

PESHAWAR: In its ongoing crackdown on people involved in ‘Hawala Hundi’ and illegal foreign exchange, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six accused including an Afghan national from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the FIA Spokesman, the actions were taken on intelligence-based information in the Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Abbottabad districts of the province.

He said an accused, named Zaheer Ullah involved in Hawala Hundi was arrested from Lakki Marwat while two accused namely Abdul Malik and Abdullah Nazir were arrested from Kohat. Two other accused identified as Badshah Noor and Jahanzeb were arrested from Dera Ismail Khan while another accused, Izzat Ullah, an Afghan national was arrested from Abbottabad.

The spokesman said the arrested accused Badshah Noor and Jahanzeb were doing illegal Hawala and foreign exchange business in the garb of cloth dealers in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said in total an amount of over Rs0.8 million, 1090 Qatari Riyal, 500 Saudi Riyal, and 300 Dollars including the receipts of Hawala Hundi and mobile phones were recovered from the accused. The FIA has registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.