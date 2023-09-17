DG FIA Mohsin Hasan Butt issued the order for a crackdown.

ISLAMABAD: A nationwide crackdown against elements involved in illegal currency exchange and handi quoting was launched on Sunday under the direction of Director General FIA Mohsin Hasan Butt.

Added to that, this year, 303 raids were conducted against elements involved in the illegal exchange of currency.

However, 416 suspects involved in the illegal exchange of currency were arrested, and 289 cases and 49 inquiries have been registered against the involved accused.

Consequentially, during the raids, several shops and offices used by the accused were sealed.

Furthermore, the arrested accused recovered a total of 3 billion 540 million rupees in domestic and foreign currency.

Unfortunately, the exported currency includes 3 billion 160 million Pakistani rupees, more than Rs 500,000 in US dollars, and 230 million 7100,000 rupees worth of other foreign currencies.

Additionally,many of the arrested accused were involved in the illegal exchange of currency under the guise of various businesses.

Ultimately”, the FIA has compiled the data of agents involved in the illegal exchange of handi references and currency against whom intelligence-based operations have been initiated.

More than that, agents’ bank records, travel records, and data about relatives have also been collected.

In fact, there has also been a crackdown on overseas handicrafts and illegal currency exchange dealers.

Further, on the instructions of the Director General of the FIA, intelligence-based operations are underway against the accused involved in illegal currency exchange.

However, all resources are being used to arrest the accused.

Law enforcement agencies are also being assisted in raiding operations.