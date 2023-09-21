FIA launches major operation against fake nursing degrees

The operation was headed by Rana Shahid Habib.

A number of fake institutions were providing various fake nursing degrees.

Principal Waqar Khan of the Falah Institute of Nursing was arrested in the case.

Islamabad: The team of FIA has launched a major operation under the direction of director Islamabad, headed by deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Circle.

In Islamabad, Rana Shahid Habib cracked down on the accused involved in the issuance of fake and unregistered nursing and technical degrees.

The raids were conducted against Falah Institute of Nursing, Pearl Institute, and EDU Zone.

Consequently, in the raids action, the Principal Waqar Khan of Falah Institute of Nursing was arrested for alledged involvement in the illegal activities.

On the other hand, the suspect had a fake institute set up for nursing exams. However, cases were lodged against the fake and ungregistered owner of the afformentioned institutions.

Shockingly, the accused issued fake nursing diplomas, technical certificates, degrees, and nursing cards for huge sums of money from common citizens.

Despite the fact that action was taken on the complaint of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) against the accused, Unfortunately, the accused were involved in issuing fake nursing diplomas, certificates, and degrees under the guise of educational institutions. Sadly, the fake board used to conduct examinations by charging a huge amount of money.

As long as the reality came across, the accused also used to advertise admissions in various newspapers and social media in the name of fake institutions. Added to that, the bogus institutions did not have any faculty related to nursing.

so forth, the said bogus institutes were not affiliated with any hospital for clinical practice.

Shokingly, fake clinical practice certificates were being issued to under-registered students for a fee.

However, during the search, huge quantities of fake technical degrees, nursing certificates, cards, diplomas, and certificate-making equipment were recovered from the office.

