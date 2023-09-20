Advertisement

KARACHI: In Hyderabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at the residence of a Customs Inspector on Wednesday. The operation in the Heeraabad area of the city resulted in the discovery of four smuggled high-value non-customs paid vehicles, firearms, and currency.

The customs inspector is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Charges have been filed against the inspector due to the recovery of 19 short guns, 33 rifles, pistols, and ammunition during the raid. Additionally, four non-customs paid vehicles, one kilogram of gold ornaments, Rs500,000 in cash, and numerous valuable stuffed animals were confiscated.

Authorities have indicated that the investigation will determine the involvement of customs inspectors in smuggling activities. A case has been registered against Customs Officer Momin Shah, and the FIA has initiated an investigation into the matter.