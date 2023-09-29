Fire breaks out on PIA aircraft in Jeddah

The PK 760 departs from Jeddah to Lahore.

Jeddah: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) another Boeing was reported fire incident after which the departure of the Airline to Lahore was postponed.

The sources further confirmed that the fire broke out in the AP unit on the runway attached to the aircraft. The incident took place during the departure of Flight PK 760 from Jeddah to Lahore on Thursday night.

However, the plane had arrived in Jeddah from Multan, and the affected plane was supposed to depart from Jeddah to Lahore at 9 o’clock on the night of the incident.

Added to that, the 275 passengers present at the airport were shifted to a hotel for inconvenience.

Furthermore, the probable departure of the Jeddah to Lahore flight is delayed by 28 hours and passengers are expected to depart at 11 pm today.

It should be noted that this is the fourth incident of fire in PIA planes at home and abroad in the last 3 days.

Unfortunately, the PIA spokesperson could not be available for comment despite being contacted.

