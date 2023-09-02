Five fishermen killed in truck-pickup collision near Keenjhar lake

Advertisement
At least five deaths and injuries to five were reported in a terrible collision between a truck and pickup van on the national highway near Keenjhar lake.
The deceased were identified as fishermen, who were heading towards the lake in pickup van for fishing.
The rescue teams rushed at the spot and immediately shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Makli.
Four of the injured are in critical condition, while the doctors are trying their best to save precious lives.
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.