FM Jilani stresses youth empowerment to tackle climate change

The foreign minister was chairing a meeting on climate change under the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting.

Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani was chairing a meeting on climate change.

He stressed on empowering youth to tackle climate change challenge.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met British Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad.

Advertisement

LONDON: Interim Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday stressed the need to empower the youth of the Commonwealth nations to tackle the challenge of climate change.

The foreign minister was chairing a meeting on climate change under the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting held at the Commonwealth Headquarters.

He said the Commonwealth nations should learn from the experiences of the Climate Change Program. The meeting highlighted the important role of the youth to overcome the challenge of climate change.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was among a few countries facing the catastrophic impacts of climate change. He also appealed to the Commonwealth nations to put in their concerted efforts to deal with the climate change impacts.

On the sidelines of the summit, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met British Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad in London and expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral ties.

They discussed new opportunities in trade, education and climate cooperation to further strengthen partnership. They agreed to strengthen the institutional coordination to further improve bilateral relations

Advertisement

In the meeting, the two sides discussed in detail the bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of the ties.

The two ministers agreed to take measures for further promotion of bilateral relations. They held deliberations over the formulation of a joint strategy to increase bilateral trade and cooperate in education and climate change sectors.

Both Foreign Minister Jilani and Lord Tariq appreciated the services of the overseas Pakistani community for the two countries.

Also Read Afghan govt responsible for stopping attacks against Pakistan: FM Jilani ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Pakistan is pursuing...

Advertisement