Following teachings of Islam solution to socio-economic woes: Aneeq Ahmad

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said solution of socio-economic and moral problems confronted to nation lied in following the teachings of Islam and message of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Addressing a ceremony at Jamia Binoria Aalmia in Karachi, he urged Ulema to spread the message of Islam as they have the strength to take this message in every nook and corner of the society.

He said those obtaining religious education in Madrassas and other educational institutions can put the society on right direction by equipping themselves with teachings of Islam.