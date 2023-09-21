Foreign exchange reserves grow by $10.7m to $13.018bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witnessed a growth of $10.7 million, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its statement released on Thursday.

As of September 15, the total foreign exchange reserves in the country amounted to $13.018 billion, according to the SBP. Specifically, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank experienced an increase of $5.64 million, reaching a total of $7.69 billion.

Simultaneously, the deposits held by commercial banks surged by $5.11 million, bringing the total to $5.49 billion.

