Former FIA DG Bashir Memon officially joins PML-N

LAHORE: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon has formally joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz issued a notification on the appointment of Bashir Memon as the convener of the reception committee in Sindh.

Bashir Memon has been appointed as the convener of the 12-member committee responsible for arranging the welcome reception for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The committee also includes Muhammad Zubair, Nehal Hashmi, Shah Muhammad Shah, Ali Akbar Gujjar, Dr Darshan Lal, Khawaja Shoaib, Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq, Kheeal Das Kohistani, Jam Karam Ali, Zahida Bhand, and Mahvish Rehman.

The committee will make arrangements for the mobilization of workers from Sindh to Lahore for the arrival of Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

According to the notification, the committee is required to convene its first meeting within 48 hours and report the mobilization plan to the chief organizer by October 4. The committee will also ensure compliance of instructions issued by the chief organizer that may be issued from time to time.

There was immense speculation in recent days that Bashir Memon would join the PML-N. Although no notification was issued on his joining the party, the revelation was made after he was given the responsibility in Sindh.

In December 2019, Bashir Memon resigned from his post as FIA Director General days ahead of his retirement date after differences with the then PTI government.

According to the reports, he was under pressure to file lawsuits against the opposition leaders. The DG FIA had sent his resignation letter to the Establishment Division secretary in which he wrote that “it is against etiquettes to transfer a government official, who is about to retire”.

Memon had said that by making him an example, the then PTI government wanted him to send a message to all government officials that “if they disobeyed, they would be ridiculed, jailed, and their pensions would be halted.”

