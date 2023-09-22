Advertisement
Edition: English
Former PTI MNA joins IPP; Tareen warmly welcomes

Former PTI MNA joins IPP; Tareen warmly welcomes

Articles
Former PTI MNA joins IPP; Tareen warmly welcomes

Former PTI MNA joins IPP; Tareen warmly welcomes

  • Dr. Ms. Munaza Hassan served 223 years in the PTI.
  • Jahangir Tareen expressed happiness for the MNA.
  • They hope to complete their mission together.
The chairman and founder of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Jahangir Tareen, expressed happiness in addition to the addition of an important former National Assembly Member (MNA), Dr. Ms. Munaza Hassan, to the party.

The former MNA joined the IPP, and she was warmly welcomed by the chairman for new business.

Added to that, the founder hopes that they will complete the mission together. Additionally, as women like Ms. Munaza Hassan join the party, it gives hope to the party.

However, he further expressed that they will try for Pakistan in any case and take the country to new heights.

Moreover, according to the former MNA, Dr. Manza Hassan, everyone knows that three weeks ago I said that I was separating from Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and now I have decided to join the IPP for the betterment of Pakistan.

Additionally, my 26-year journey with PTI has ended here after more than two decades of service with the party.

However, when I joined the party, there were only two to three women in the party.

Consequently, three things inspired me to join the party. First, one law will be one for all; second, the initiative to improve the lives of all; third, last but not least, the slogan of accountability without discrimination.

Then, for a reason, we came into government after 23 years. However, I have completed my work in parliament as best as possible and am also loyal to the old party in every matter.

Further, everyone has the fundamental right to change their position, just as everyone has the right to vote. A change of position is also the right of everyone. Denying the fact that Jahangir Terin Ishaq Khakwani is working for the sake of the country, this is the reason I have joined the IPP.

