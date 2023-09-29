Four kidnapped footballers recovered from Dera Bugti

QUETTA: Four of the six young footballers who were abducted in Sui area of Dera Bugti district of Balochistan earlier this month have been successfully recovered, BOL News reported.

The safe rescue of these athletes was made possible through the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies, local administration, and provincial government. However, efforts to locate the other two footballers are underway.

The footballers were abducted on September 9 in Jani Bair area while travelling to Sibi to participate in the qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup football tournament.

Armed men intercepted the vehicles in which the players were traveling and took the footballers away at gunpoint. Five of the six players were identified as Aamir Bugti, Faisal Bugti, Sohail Bugti, Yasar Bugti and Sheraz Bugti. Security measures were swiftly heightened in the affected area and a comprehensive search operation was launched to locate the missing footballers.

Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki had taken immediate notice of the incident and instructed the local administration to intensify efforts to ensure the safe and unharmed return of the abducted football players.

Furthermore, the chief minister called for the formation of a joint team, comprising Levies paramilitary forces and the police, to coordinate and expedite efforts aimed at locating and rescuing the remaining two abducted athletes.

Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti had said all resources are being utilized for the recovery of six local footballers He said an operation has been ongoing for the recovery of hostages and the area has been blockaded.

The caretaker interim minister said all resources were being employed for the recovery of the player and directives had been issued to all relevant departments to take measures for their recovery.

“Those spreading unrest will not be able to escape the grip of law. They (kidnapped footballers) are our children. I will not be able to sit in peace until they are recovered,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Balochistan caretaker home minister Mir Zubair Ahmed Jamali said security forces were dispatched to the area to launch a search operation and recover the kidnapped footballers as soon as possible.

