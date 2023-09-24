Four railways officials suspended after Mianwali Express collision

MIANWALI: At least 29 passengers including the driver sustained injuries a train collided with a stationary freight train in Qilla Sattar Shah in Sheikhupura district on Sunday.

The accident occurred after a passenger train struck a freight train already parked on the main railway line. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where five victims are said to be in critical condition. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Railways authorities said the Mianwali Express was going from Lahore to Mari Indus when it collided with a freight car standing on the track after the driver did not change tracks. The train’s driver Imran Sarwar and assistant driver Muhammad Bilal were among the injured.

The accident occurred due to the alleged negligence of the railway station staff after they failed to change the fork in time and the passenger train collided with the freight train.

Meanwhile in a statement, Chairman Pakistan Railways Mazhar Ali Shah said that action will be taken against responsible persons as per law.

Pakistan Railways has suspended its four officials including the driver for alleged negligence that led to the accident of Mianwali Express train. The department’s spokesperson said that a committee headed by Deputy Principal Officers will submit its report within 24 hours.

The railways spokesperson said in a statement that train operations are running smoothly in the Lahore division following the crash. The track was cleared at 7:30 AM after the accident, the spokesperson added. The spokesperson further said that Mianwali Express was also dispatched and all passengers onboard the train were safe.

On August 6, at least 56 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawabshah.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Saharai Railway Station when ten bogies of the Hazara Express derailed from the tracks.

