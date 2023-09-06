Four soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Chitral attack

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers were martyred and twelve terrorists were killed during a terror attack on two Pakistan Army checkposts located near the Afghanistan border in Kalash, district Chitral.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area of Kalash, district Chitral.

The army press wing said the movement of terrorists and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel, and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and timely shared with the interim Afghan government.

The army said its own check post were already on high alert due to the heightened threat environment. The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists, it added.

During the fire exchange, twelve terrorists were killed while a large number were critically injured. During the intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. It reaffirmed that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve. The brave people of Chitral also stand firmly with the security forces in not allowing the terrorists to ruin the peace of the area, it added.

The military statement said the interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.