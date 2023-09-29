Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Four soldiers martyred during firing exchange along Pak-Afghan border

Four soldiers martyred during firing exchange along Pak-Afghan border

Articles
Advertisement
Four soldiers martyred during firing exchange along Pak-Afghan border
Advertisement

QUETTA: Four soldiers embraced martyrdom while thwarting an infiltration attempt of the terrorists near Zhob district of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and also killed three terrorists during the fire exchange.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces thwarted an attempt by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan near Sambaza in Zhob District close to the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan and Sepoy Nadeem who fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom.

During the fire exchange, three terrorists were killed and a few got injured. The military press wing said the security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart the efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

Also Read

Three terrorists gunned down in Zhob operation
Three terrorists gunned down in Zhob operation

CTD confiscated weapons and assorted items. Two CTD personnel were wounded during...

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story