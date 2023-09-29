Four soldiers martyred during firing exchange along Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA: Four soldiers embraced martyrdom while thwarting an infiltration attempt of the terrorists near Zhob district of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and also killed three terrorists during the fire exchange.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces thwarted an attempt by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan near Sambaza in Zhob District close to the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan and Sepoy Nadeem who fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom.

During the fire exchange, three terrorists were killed and a few got injured. The military press wing said the security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart the efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

