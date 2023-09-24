Free elections can take place without Imran Khan: PM Kakar

PM Kakar said free and fair polls can be held even without PT Chairman Imran Khan.

He dismissed the notion of any interference in the polls to stop the PTI.

He said PTI workers have been jailed got engaging in unlawful activities.

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that free and fair polls can be held even without Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The prime minister said he expects parliamentary elections to take place next year, dismissing the possibility of manipulating the results to ensure that the PTI doesn’t win as “absolutely absurd.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Kakar said the Election Commission is going to conduct the vote. He dismissed the notion of military interference in the polls.

He said that when the commission sets an exact election date, his government “will provide all the assistance, financial, security or other related requirements.”

Asked whether he would recommend that judges overturn Imran Khan’s conviction so he could run in the elections, the prime minister said he wouldn’t interfere with decisions by the judiciary. He stressed that the judiciary should not be used “as a tool for any political ends.”

“We are not pursuing anyone on a personal vendetta,” Kakar said. “But yes, we will ensure that the law is appropriate. Anyone, be it Imran Khan or any other politician who violates, in terms of their political behaviour, the laws of the country, then the restoration of the law has to be ensured. We cannot equate that with … political discrimination.”

He said fair elections can take place without Imran Khan or hundreds of members of his party who are jailed because they engaged in unlawful activities including vandalism and arson.

Kakar added that the thousands of people in Imran Khan’s party who didn’t engage in unlawful activities, “will be running the political process, they will be participating in the elections.”

Kakar said those allegations are “part and parcel of our political culture,” to which he pays no attention. He called his government’s working relationship with the military “very smooth,” as well as “very open and candid.”

“We do have challenges of civil-military relationships, I’m not denying that,” he said, but there are very different reasons for the imbalance.

He said he believes that civil institutions in Pakistan have “deteriorated in terms of performance for the last many decades” which must be improved “rather than weakening the current military organization”.

PM Kakar also lashed out at India for touting itself as the world’s largest democracy while refusing to hold a democratic referendum in disputed Kashmir so its people can decide their future.

