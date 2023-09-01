Funeral prayer of Bannu suicide blast victims offered: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of the martyrs who embraced shahadat in motorcycle-borne suicide blast on August 31 in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu, was offered at Bannu.

The media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns.

Senior serving military and civil administrative officers and troops attended the Janaza, the ISPR said.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” it added.

Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom after a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself while targeting a military convoy in general area Jani Khel of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the nine soldiers Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali also embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while five soldiers were injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The area was cordoned by the security forces and sanitization was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.