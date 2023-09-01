Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in Bannu suicide attack offered

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of soldiers who embraced martyrdom in a motorcycle-borne suicide blast in Jani Khel area of Bannu were offered on Friday.

Later, the martyrs will be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. Senior serving military and civil administrative officers and troops attended the funeral.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs, the military’s press wing.

Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom while five others were injured in a suicide attack on a military convoy in the general area of Jani Khel in Bannu district on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations, “A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy.” Resultantly, nine soldiers embraced martyrdom while five soldiers were injured.

The ISPR stated that the area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said he was heartbroken by the loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu Division.

In a post on social site X, Kakar said he was “heartbroken” by the loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu to a “cowardly terrorist act that injured many.”

He said, “Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror.”

Earlier on August 22, at least six soldiers were martyred in a skirmish with terrorists in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan district. At least four terrorists were also killed while two were injured in gun battle.