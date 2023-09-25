Gang-rape victim dies while undergoing treatment

JI Chief Karachi crictisize caretaker setup
Karachi: A case of alleged gang rape of 18-year-old Nazia Chana in the Wara area of Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana districts, occurred a month ago. She died in hospital on Monday.
Remember that the victim girl from Larkana was undergoing treatment at a private college in Karachi for the past month.
Saddeningly, there was an atmosphere of mourning in the city of Wara after the death of a Larkan gang-rape girl.
However, the case of the Larkana incident was registered against allegedly five people and three named accused at Wara police station.
On the other hand, according to the police, three people allegedly involved in the Larkana incident have been in security custody, and the police are searching for two.
Moreover, the relatives of the Larkana victim girl are waiting for justice from the concerned authorities.
