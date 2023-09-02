GB govt rejects ‘baseless’ speculations over deploying army

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department has rejected speculation regarding the deployment of the army in the region due to the volatile law and order situation.

In a statement, the Home Department said the situation is completely peaceful and the news and speculations circulating in the media regarding the deployment of the Pakistan Army are baseless. It said all communication roads, trade and business centres, and educational institutions are open as usual.

It noted that civil law enforcement agencies have been deployed along with the Pakistan Army to maintain peace and order on the occasion of Chehlum of Karbala martyrs being observed on September 5.

It added that special arrangements have also been made for the security of Chehlum procession routes and imambargahs. It said that Section 144 has been implemented to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and avoid any untoward incident

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed Section 144 and banned all public gatherings in the entire region to maintain law and order after a series of protests in the region.

The authorities have also imposed a ban on displaying arms and aerial firing. The government has imposed a ban on religious gatherings, protest sit-ins, and attempts to block the highways or an indefinite period. The administration has vowed to send any violators to jail.

The administration in the area has suspended 4G broadband services, while the 2G services will continue. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended internet services for an indefinite period on the recommendation of the local administration.

The authorities have prepared a list of the names of those involved in spreading hate and lawlessness. The administration will take action and unscrupulous elements will be arrested for spreading hatred and sectarianism.

The situation turned uncertain after protestors in Chilas shut down the Babusar Pass and Karakoram Highway for three days and demanded the arrest of a religious leader based in Skardu.

The protests were also held in Astore until a case was registered against the religious leader Agha Baqir Al-Hussaini. In response, demonstrators blocked major routes, notably the Juglot-Skardu road and there was a strike in Skardu.

In order to guarantee the security of travelers and the smooth flow of vehicles, the GB government subsequently decided to station the Karakoram Task Force and police officers on the KKH, Juglot-Skardu Road, and Babusar Top.

