Gold price in Pakistan at the level of Rs218,200/ tola on Friday

KARACHI: The gold rate in the country stands at Rs218,200 per tola,here on Friday, September 15, 2023.
Whereas, the gold per 10g was traded at Rs 187,070 as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 200,749
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 187,760
|PKR 172,112
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,776
|PKR 17,211
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
