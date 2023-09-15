Gold price in Pakistan at the level of Rs218,200/ tola on Friday

Gold price in Pakistan at the level of Rs218,200/ tola on Friday

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price in Pakistan at the level of Rs218,200/ tola on Friday

Gold price in Pakistan at level of Rs218,200/ tola on Friday

Advertisement

KARACHI: The gold rate in the country stands at Rs218,200 per tola,here on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Whereas, the gold per 10g was traded at Rs 187,070 as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 218,200PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 218,200PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 218,200PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 218,200PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 218,200PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 218,200PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 218,200PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 218,200PKR 2,465
Advertisement

 

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 218,200PKR 200,749
Per 10Gram GoldPKR  187,760PKR  172,112
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,776PKR  17,211

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story