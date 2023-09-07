Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs5,800 to Rs.216,500 per tola

Gold price in Pakistan today down by Rs5,800 to Rs.216,500 per tola

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.5,800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs. 216,500 as compared to its sale at Rs. 222,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.4972 to Rs.185,614 from Rs.190,586 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.170,146 from Rs.174,704, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver decreased by Rs 50 to close at Rs 2650 and that of ten-gram silver also declined by Rs 42.87 to Rs 2271.94.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,921 from $1,926, the Association reported.

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 222,400PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 222,400PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 222,400PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 222,400PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 222,400PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 222,400PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 222,400PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 222,400PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 222,400PKR  203,865
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 190,680PKR 174,789
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,068PKR 17,479

 

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

 

