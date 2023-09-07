Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs5,800 to Rs.216,500 per tola

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.5,800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs. 216,500 as compared to its sale at Rs. 222,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.4972 to Rs.185,614 from Rs.190,586 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.170,146 from Rs.174,704, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver decreased by Rs 50 to close at Rs 2650 and that of ten-gram silver also declined by Rs 42.87 to Rs 2271.94.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,921 from $1,926, the Association reported.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 222,400 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 222,400 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 222,400 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 222,400 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 222,400 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 222,400 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 222,400 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 222,400 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 222,400 PKR 203,865 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 190,680 PKR 174,789 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,068 PKR 17,479

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.