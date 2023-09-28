Gold rate in Pakistan on 28 September

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat was traded at Rs205,600 on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 176,270 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 205,600 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 205,600 PKR 185,715 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 173,700 PKR 159,224 Per Gram Gold PKR 17,370 PKR 15,922

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.