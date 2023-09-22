Gold rate in Pakistan on Sept 22

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan on Friday (Sept 22) stood at Rs 216,400 on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Whereas, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 185,530 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold prices in the country’s different cities:

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 216,400PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 216,400PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 216,400PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 216,400PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 216,400PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 216,400PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 216,400PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 216,400PKR 2,465
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 216,400PKR 185,530
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 185,530PKR 170,068
Per Gram GoldPKR  18,553PKR  17,007

 

