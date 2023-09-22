Gold rate in Pakistan on Sept 22

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan on Friday (Sept 22) stood at Rs 216,400 on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Whereas, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 185,530 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold prices in the country’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 216,400 PKR 185,530 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 185,530 PKR 170,068 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,553 PKR 17,007