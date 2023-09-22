Gold rate in Pakistan on Sept 22

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan on Friday (Sept 22) stood at Rs 216,400 on Friday, September 22, 2023.
Whereas, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 185,530 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold prices in the country’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 185,530
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 185,530
|PKR 170,068
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,553
|PKR 17,007
