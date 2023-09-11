Gold rate in Pakistan reduces by Rs2600 to Rs209400 per tola.

KARACHI: The rate of gold decreased by Rs2600 to Rs209 400 per tola on Monday.

Whereas the price of 10 grams of gold went down by Rs2229 to Rs179 527.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal upped by $7 to $1,926 per ounce. Silver rates shed Rs50 to settle at Rs2,550 per tola.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities

CityGoldSilver
LahorePKR 211,000PKR 2,630
KarachiPKR 209,400PKR 2,550
IslamabadPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
PeshawarPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
QuettaPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
SialkotPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
AttockPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
GujranwalaPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
JehlumPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
MultanPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
BahawalpurPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
GujratPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
NawabshahPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
ChakwalPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
HyderabadPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
NowshehraPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
SargodhaPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
FaisalabadPKR 211,000PKR 2,630
MirpurPKR 211,000PKR 2,630

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

