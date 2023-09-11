Gold rate in Pakistan reduces by Rs2600 to Rs209400 per tola.

Gold rate in Pakistan today reduces by Rs2600 to Rs209400 per tola

KARACHI: The rate of gold decreased by Rs2600 to Rs209 400 per tola on Monday.

Whereas the price of 10 grams of gold went down by Rs2229 to Rs179 527.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal upped by $7 to $1,926 per ounce. Silver rates shed Rs50 to settle at Rs2,550 per tola.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Karachi PKR 209,400 PKR 2,550 Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630 Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.