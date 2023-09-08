Gold rate in Pakistan today cut by Rs4000 to Rs212500/tola

KARACHI: On Friday (today) in Pakistan, the price of gold witnessed a reduction of Rs4000 per tola, bringing it down to Rs212500 per tola.

The cost of ten grams of gold also experienced a decline, dropping by Rs3430 to reach Rs182184.

On the international stage, the price of gold per ounce rose by $2, reaching a total of $1,923 per ounce.

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 207,250 PKR 2,648 Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,648 Islamabad PKR 207,300 PKR 2,648 Peshawar PKR 207,350 PKR 2,648 Quetta PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Sialkot PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Attock PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Gujranwala PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Jehlum PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Multan PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Bahawalpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Gujrat PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Nawabshah PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Chakwal PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Hyderabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Nowshehra PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Sargodha PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Faisalabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648 Mirpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.