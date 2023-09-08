Gold rate in Pakistan today cut by Rs4000 to Rs212500/tola

KARACHI: On Friday (today) in Pakistan, the price of gold witnessed a reduction of Rs4000 per tola, bringing it down to Rs212500 per tola.
The cost of ten grams of gold also experienced a decline, dropping by Rs3430 to reach Rs182184.
On the international stage, the price of gold per ounce rose by $2, reaching a total of $1,923 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,250
|PKR 2,648
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,648
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,300
|PKR 2,648
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,350
|PKR 2,648
|Quetta
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Attock
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Multan
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.