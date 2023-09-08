Gold rate in Pakistan today cut by Rs4000 to Rs212500/tola

KARACHI: On Friday (today) in Pakistan, the price of gold witnessed a reduction of Rs4000 per tola, bringing it down to Rs212500 per tola.

The cost of ten grams of gold also experienced a decline, dropping by Rs3430 to reach Rs182184.

On the international stage, the price of gold per ounce rose by $2, reaching a total of $1,923 per ounce.

CityGoldSilver
LahorePKR 207,250PKR 2,648
KarachiPKR 207,200PKR 2,648
IslamabadPKR 207,300PKR 2,648
PeshawarPKR 207,350PKR 2,648
QuettaPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
SialkotPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
AttockPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
GujranwalaPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
JehlumPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
MultanPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
BahawalpurPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
GujratPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
NawabshahPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
ChakwalPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
HyderabadPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
NowshehraPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
SargodhaPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
FaisalabadPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
MirpurPKR 207,400PKR 2,648
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

