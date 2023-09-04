Gold rate in Pakistan today decreased by Rs700 to Rs239100

Advertisement
KARACHI: The rate of one tola of gold in Pakistan has fallen by Rs700 and now stands at Rs239100. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by Rs600 to reach Rs240990. In the global market, the price of gold per ounce increased to $1,940, recovering from a $5 decline.
Here are today’s gold prices in various cities across the country:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 239,100
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
