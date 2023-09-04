Gold rate in Pakistan today decreased by Rs700 to Rs239100

KARACHI: The rate of one tola of gold in Pakistan has fallen by Rs700 and now stands at Rs239100. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by Rs600 to reach Rs240990. In the global market, the price of gold per ounce increased to $1,940, recovering from a $5 decline.

Here are today’s gold prices in various cities across the country:

CityGoldSilver
LahorePKR 242,600PKR 2,780
KarachiPKR 239,100PKR 2,780
IslamabadPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
PeshawarPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
QuettaPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
SialkotPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
AttockPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
GujranwalaPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
JehlumPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
MultanPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
BahawalpurPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
GujratPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
NawabshahPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
ChakwalPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
HyderabadPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
NowshehraPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
SargodhaPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
FaisalabadPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
MirpurPKR 242,600PKR 2,780
