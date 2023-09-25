Gold rate on Sept 25 stands at Rs214,800 in Pakistan

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan stands at Rs214,800 on Monday (September 25, 2023).
10 grams of 24K Gold was traded for Rs 184,159.500.
It is pertinent to mention here that gold prices in the country are subject to frequent fluctuations based on international market conditions; therefore, they are not fixed.
The above rates are sourced from local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in different cities.
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|214,800.000
|196,900.000
|187,950.000
|161,100.000
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|184,159.500
|168,812.875
|161,139.563
|138,119.625
|Per 1 Gram of Gold
|18,415.950
|16,881.288
|16,113.956
|13,811.963
|Per Ounce
|521,964.000
|478,467.000
|456,718.500
|391,473.000
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.