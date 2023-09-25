Gold rate on Sept 25 stands at Rs214,800 in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan stands at Rs214,800 on Monday (September 25, 2023).

10 grams of 24K Gold was traded for Rs 184,159.500.

It is pertinent to mention here that gold prices in the country are subject to frequent fluctuations based on international market conditions; therefore, they are not fixed.

The above rates are sourced from local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in different cities.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Gold 214,800.000 196,900.000 187,950.000 161,100.000 Per 10 Gram Gold 184,159.500 168,812.875 161,139.563 138,119.625 Per 1 Gram of Gold 18,415.950 16,881.288 16,113.956 13,811.963 Per Ounce 521,964.000 478,467.000 456,718.500 391,473.000