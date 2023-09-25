Gold rate on Sept 25 stands at Rs214,800 in Pakistan

Articles
KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan stands at Rs214,800 on Monday (September 25, 2023).

10 grams of 24K Gold was traded for Rs 184,159.500.

It is pertinent to mention here that gold prices in the country are subject to frequent fluctuations based on international market conditions; therefore, they are not fixed.

The above rates are sourced from local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in different cities.

 

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
Per Tola Gold214,800.000196,900.000187,950.000161,100.000
Per 10 Gram Gold184,159.500168,812.875161,139.563138,119.625
Per 1 Gram of Gold18,415.95016,881.28816,113.95613,811.963
Per Ounce521,964.000478,467.000456,718.500391,473.000

 

